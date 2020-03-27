Golfer Davis Love III Loses House to Fire in Georgia; No One Injured

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Golfer Davis Love III's house in St. Simons Island, Georgia, was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning, Love confirmed to ESPN's Bob Harig and Mark Schlabach.

Love, who was home with his wife Robin when the fire started, provided a statement, noting nobody was injured in the fire:

"While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed. We're very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we're keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis."

Glynn County Fire & Rescue fire chief Randy Jordan called the house a "total loss" and added that the source of the fire has yet to be confirmed.

The 55-year-old Love is a Charlotte native who has been a professional golfer since 1985. He reached a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 1998.

Love has 21 career PGA Tour wins to his credit, and the biggest victory of his career still stands as the 1997 PGA Championship. While that is his only major title, Love has finished fourth or better in each of the four majors.

Love's most recent PGA Tour win was the 2015 Wyndham Championship. He was 51 at the time of that win, making him the third-oldest winner in PGA Tour history. Love also became the third golfer to win a PGA Tour event in four different decades.

While Love captained the losing U.S. team in the 2012 Ryder Cup, he rebounded as the captain in 2016, as the Americans beat Europe at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.

Currently, Love plays on both the PGA and Champions Tours occasionally, and he was hired as a full-time analyst for CBS this year.