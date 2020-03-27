Heat Partnering with 2 Organizations for Share-a-Meal Campaign Amid COVID-19

The Miami Heat announced a partnership with Lineage Logistics and Feeding America on Thursday to raise awareness for the Share-A-Meal campaign, which is aiming to provide 100 million meals to families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA franchise, in coordination with the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, pledged $200,000 that will be matched by Lineage Logistics to equal a $400,000 donation to Feeding South Florida to service Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an enormous and stressful toll on lives of people across the globe," Heat Group business operations president Eric Woolworth said. "Many of our friends and neighbors in South Florida are rightfully worried about putting food on the table. By joining forces with Lineage Logistics and Feeding South Florida, we hope to ease that burden."

Lineage Logistics CEO Greg Lehmkuhl added: "The COVID-19 virus presents extraordinary challenges for moving, storing, and distributing food on a large scale. We are incredibly proud of the business we have created at Lineage—to solve for this exact challenge. We are excited about our partnership with the Miami Heat to help feed those in need in the South Florida community."

The Heat join a long and growing list of professional sports organizations, executives and athletes who've made donations to help their local communities during the COVID-19 outbreak.  

