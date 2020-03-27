Report: BIG3 Partners with 'Big Brother' Producers for Tournament Amid COVID-19

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

Trilogy's James White (8) loses the ball as BallHogs' Derrick Byars defends during Game 2 in the BIG3 Basketball 2League in Philadelphia, Pa., Sunday, July 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz/Associated Press

BIG3 is reportedly partnering with the producers of Big Brother to create a hybrid reality show and basketball tournament.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the BIG3/Endemol joint venture is tentatively being called Big Brother: BIG3, and it is scheduled to begin airing during the first week of May.

Haynes noted that players and referees will be tested for coronavirus, and once they are cleared, will live together in the same Los Angeles-area home. The show is expected to feature 16 players and a three-week basketball tournament.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

