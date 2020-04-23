Damon Arnette Drafted by Raiders: Las Vegas' Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders added a cornerback who played on some of the biggest stages college football has to offer at the 2020 NFL draft Thursday.

Las Vegas selected Ohio State's Damon Arnette with the No. 19 overall pick, giving it a versatile defensive playmaker who helped anchor the Buckeyes secondary alongside fellow draft prospect Jeff Okudah.

Here's what the Raiders defense looks like with Arnette:

LDE: Maxx Crosby, Arden Key

DT: Maurice Hurst, Jonathan Hankins

DT: Maliek Collins, P.J. Hall

RDE: Clelin Ferrell, Carl Nassib

OLB: Nick Kwiatkoski, Ukeme Eligwe

MLB: Cory Littleton, Te'von Coney

OLB: Nicholas Morrow, Kyle Wilber

CB: Damon Arnette*, Nevin Lawson, Nick Nelson

CB: Trayvon Mullen, Keisean Nixon

FS: Johnathan Abram, Lamarcus Joyner

SS: Damarious Randall, Jeff Heath

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Arnette was somewhat unheralded when he arrived at Ohio State as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2015, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

It took some time for him to find his footing at the collegiate level, especially since he was part of secondaries that featured Okudah, Kendall Sheffield, Denzel Ward, Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley, among others, but he was one of the Buckeyes' most important defensive players during their Big Ten championship efforts in 2019.

He finished the season with 35 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception he returned for a touchdown, all while defending some of the opposition's best receivers as a second-team All-Big Ten performer.

Arnette displayed versatility during his collegiate career, matched up against receivers in the slot and on the outside and displayed enough physicality to jam them at the line of scrimmage when necessary.

"He plays with good awareness in space and has the physicality in run support that zone defenses look for," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote. "His potential and success could be directly tied to what a team asks of him, which makes his evaluation and grade more of a sliding scale depending upon scheme fit."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller called Arnette the best slot corner available in the draft and the 13th-best overall cornerback in March.

The versatility to play on the inside should help Arnette compete for a starting spot in the Raiders secondary as soon as his rookie season.