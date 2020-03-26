Todd Gurley: 'I'm Not Going to B---h' About Lack of Touches with Rams

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 27, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Los Angeles. The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year deal with three-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley, one day after he was cut by the Los Angeles Rams. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press about the agreement on Friday, March 20, 2020, on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The newest running back for the Atlanta Falcons isn't sweating all the drama that surrounded his 2019 season. In fact, Todd Gurley seems ready to move on from it all. 

Speaking to Chris Long on his Green Light podcast, Gurley wasn't going to spend too much time re-litigating how many touches he was given with the Los Angeles Rams last season. 

"I try not to press the issue about nothing, so that's just kind of, just sit back and do my job," Gurley told Long via ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "Like it's not my job to tell who to give me the ball, so if it happens, it happens. I'm not going to b---h about anything. I'm just going to keep quiet and do my part. But when I get the ball, you know I'm going to do good with it for the most part, especially when stuff is going good. But I don't know what happened, man. All I know is I'm with the Falcons now."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: We still have the NFL Draft to look forward to in April

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Report: We still have the NFL Draft to look forward to in April

    The Falcoholic
    via The Falcoholic

    Live: B/R Betting Madden Sim

    We're live-streaming Ravens-Steelers on Twitch. Tune in 🎮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Live: B/R Betting Madden Sim

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    NFL Draft to Go On as Scheduled

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Draft to Go On as Scheduled

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy Graham Says 'I'm Still Fast' amid Criticism of Bears' Signing

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jimmy Graham Says 'I'm Still Fast' amid Criticism of Bears' Signing

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report