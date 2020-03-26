Todd Gurley: 'I'm Not Going to B---h' About Lack of Touches with Rams

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The newest running back for the Atlanta Falcons isn't sweating all the drama that surrounded his 2019 season. In fact, Todd Gurley seems ready to move on from it all.

Speaking to Chris Long on his Green Light podcast, Gurley wasn't going to spend too much time re-litigating how many touches he was given with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

"I try not to press the issue about nothing, so that's just kind of, just sit back and do my job," Gurley told Long via ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "Like it's not my job to tell who to give me the ball, so if it happens, it happens. I'm not going to b---h about anything. I'm just going to keep quiet and do my part. But when I get the ball, you know I'm going to do good with it for the most part, especially when stuff is going good. But I don't know what happened, man. All I know is I'm with the Falcons now."

