Ex-Ajax Star Abdelhak Nouri Wakes from Coma After 2 Years and 9 Months

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

FILE - This is a Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo of Ajax's Abdelhak Nouri as he kicks a ball during a training session at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri who collapsed due to an irregular heartbeat during a friendly game in Austria on Saturday July 8, 2017 has suffered
Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Former Ajax player Abdelhak Nouri has awoken from a coma after two years and nine months, according to the Dutch site AD (via beIN Sports).

The 22-year-old initially suffered a cardiac arrhythmia attack on the pitch during a July 2017 friendly, causing brain damage while leaving him in a coma.

He has emerged from his comatose state, although he can only "eat, sleep and frown" while remaining heavily dependent on care.

It took about seven minutes after Nouri had collapsed for medics to act, per Martin Mazur of BBC Sport. He was taken to hospital, where it was later revealed he had suffered serious brain damage.

Ajax later admitted in a statement that the on-field treatment was "inadequate."

"We recognize our responsibility and liability for the consequences of this," the club said.

Nouri was considered a promising prospect for the Dutch club, making his way to the senior team at just 19 years old while appearing in 15 matches for Ajax.

Video Play Button

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Nouri Awakes from Coma

    Ajax's Abdelhak ‘Appie’ Nouri has awakened from his coma two years, nine months after suffering cardiac arrhythmia (DWDD)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Nouri Awakes from Coma

    beIN SPORTS Australia
    via beIN SPORTS Australia

    Chelsea Interested in Neuer 👀

    But only if they can sell Kepa

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Interested in Neuer 👀

    Onefootball English
    via Onefootball English

    Report: FA Cup Could Be Played as Late as October

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: FA Cup Could Be Played as Late as October

    via men

    Pedro Calls Out Fake Reports

    Chelsea winger says he's yet to decide on his Blues future

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pedro Calls Out Fake Reports

    ChelseaFC
    via ChelseaFC