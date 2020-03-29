WWE WrestleMania 32 Results: Analyzing How Every Match from ESPN Re-Air Holds Up

1 of 1

The shoe began with an in-studio segment featuring Corey Graves and Tom Phillips talking about WrestleMania 32 while plugging WrestleMania 36 next weekend.

They skipped everything from the pre-show and got right to the Ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. This is the night when Ryder got his big 'Mania moment by pushing The Miz off of the ladder to claim victory.

The bout also included Zayn, Ziggler, Stardust, Sin Cara, Owens and Ryder. KO went into this match with the title but the Broski left with it.

The bout was filled with the kind of high spots this kind of match is famous for. Even guys like The Miz who aren't known for being risk-takers participated in some dangerous moments.

Grade: B+

Analysis

It's fun to see how different some people looked just four years ago and how little others have changed. Cody Rhodes is now leading All Elite Wrestling instead of dressing like a knockoff version of his brother while The Miz, Ziggler and Ryder look almost exactly the same these days.

This was a good match to get the crowd hot for the rest of the show. Every competitor had moments to shine. It looked like anyone could have won at different points, which made the ending less predictable.

The commercial break during the replay hurt the flow a little but that is to be expected when a PPV is replayed on cable television. The match itself still holds up as one of the bright spots from WrestleMania 32.