WWE WrestleMania 32 Results: Analyzing How Every Match from ESPN Re-Air Holds Up

WWE WrestleMania 32 Results: Analyzing How Every Match from ESPN Re-Air Holds UpMarch 29, 2020
- Roman Reigns vs. Triple H
- The Rock vs. Erick Rowan
- Kane vs. Baron Corbin
- The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon
- Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
- Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose
- The League of Nations vs. The New Day
- Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles
- Zack Ryder vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sin Cara vs. Stardust
As part of an agreement with ESPN, WWE has been airing past WrestleManias every Sunday leading up to WrestleMania 35 on April 4 and 5.
While it would be nice to see some of the classic pay-per-views on television, it's not surprising to see WWE using more recent 'Manias since they will have Superstars today's casual fans will recognize.
This week featured a replay of WrestleMania 32 from 2016. This event featured some big moments and what might end up being The Rock's official last match in WWE. Here is a rundown of the card from that night:
This event is only four years old but a lot has changed in that time. Let's look at each match and see how it holds up in 2020.
IC Title Ladder Match
The shoe began with an in-studio segment featuring Corey Graves and Tom Phillips talking about WrestleMania 32 while plugging WrestleMania 36 next weekend.
They skipped everything from the pre-show and got right to the Ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. This is the night when Ryder got his big 'Mania moment by pushing The Miz off of the ladder to claim victory.
The bout also included Zayn, Ziggler, Stardust, Sin Cara, Owens and Ryder. KO went into this match with the title but the Broski left with it.
The bout was filled with the kind of high spots this kind of match is famous for. Even guys like The Miz who aren't known for being risk-takers participated in some dangerous moments.
Grade: B+
Analysis
It's fun to see how different some people looked just four years ago and how little others have changed. Cody Rhodes is now leading All Elite Wrestling instead of dressing like a knockoff version of his brother while The Miz, Ziggler and Ryder look almost exactly the same these days.
This was a good match to get the crowd hot for the rest of the show. Every competitor had moments to shine. It looked like anyone could have won at different points, which made the ending less predictable.
The commercial break during the replay hurt the flow a little but that is to be expected when a PPV is replayed on cable television. The match itself still holds up as one of the bright spots from WrestleMania 32.