Kristian Fulton Drafted by Titans: Tennessee's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Another member of the national champion LSU Tigers is off the draft board after the Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Kristian Fulton with the 61st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft Friday.



Here's a peek into how the 21-year-old slots into Tennessee's depth chart as it stands following the selection as well as more notes on the NCAA national champion.

Depth Chart

LDE - Jeffery Simmons, Matt Dickerson

NT - DaQuan Jones, Joey Ivie IV

RDE - Isaiah Mack, Jordan Williams

OLB - Harold Landry III, D'Andre Walker

ILB - Rashaan Evans, David Long Jr.

ILB - Jayon Brown, Nick Dzubnar

OLB - Vic Beasley, Reggie Gilbert

CB - Adoree' Jackson, Kristian Fulton

CB - Malcolm Butler, Chris Milton

FS - Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker

SS - Kenny Vaccaro, Dane Cruikshank

Fulton, who stands 6'0" and 197 pounds, received Pro Football Focus' best coverage grade among 2020 draft-eligible cornerbacks.

No team played a tougher schedule than LSU, who faced seven teams ranked in the top nine at the time of their games. But the Tigers still finished a respectable 32nd in Division I-FBS in scoring defense, doing well enough to help an explosive offense get to work.

Fulton played a big part in LSU's defensive success, and he's received some positive marks from draft analysts as a result.

Joe Marino of the Draft Network wrote the following in part on his scouting report:



"Fulton has smooth feet, fluid hips, refined technique, tremendous awareness and the physicality needed to become a shutdown No. 1 corner in the NFL. He's versatile to play any coverage technique and he handles physical receivers just as effectively as the twitchy ones.

"Fulton does have room for upward progress as a run defender and playing through contact, but he's far from a liability. Fulton has the experience, technique and physical tools to start early in his career and develop into one of the best players at his position in the league."

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report ranks Fulton 43rd overall on his big board and seventh in a loaded cornerback class.

Fulton now joins a Tennessee Titans secondary looking to help the team make another deep playoff run after reaching the AFC Championship Game last year. While Adoree' Jackson and Malcolm Butler figure to hold down the top two cornerback spots, Fulton has every chance to assume the third-most snaps at the position.