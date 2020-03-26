Cardinals' Chandler Jones Donating 150K Meals for COVID-19 Relief in Arizona, NY

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones is donating 150,000 meals to the St. Mary's Food Bank and Midwest Food Bank in Arizona and Mother Teresa's Cupboard in New York in an effort to aid those affected by the coronavirus.

"These are really tough times and it is important for me to do my part and help out both here in Arizona and back at home in New York," Jones said in a press release. "There are a lot of people in need and everything we can do as a community makes a difference."

Cardinals chairman Michael Bidwill announced Tuesday that the organization would donate $1 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund.

"Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact," Bidwill said. "We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able.

"As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together."

Jones is one of several athletes who have offered relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the closure of non-essential businesses in many areas around the country.

New York state has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus, with more than 30,000 confirmed cases. New York City in particular has become the central hub of the spread in the United States.

Arizona has 508 confirmed cases as of Thursday, per CNN's Christina Maxouris, Steve Almasy and Amanda Watts.