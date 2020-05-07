2020 New York Giants Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A new era for the New York Giants officially begins in 2020, with Daniel Jones entering the year as the unquestioned starter.

Eli Manning had been the Week 1 starting quarterback in each of the last 15 years, but his retirement at the end of last season allows Jones to go into training camp knowing this is his team.

With the flashes of talent the 22-year-old showed in 2019, this could create a lot of excitement for Giants fans.

Joe Judge will also make his head coaching debut after coming over from the New England Patriots.

If the squad lives up to expectations, New York could be looking at its second playoff appearance since winning the Super Bowl in 2011.

The team will first have to get through an intriguing slate full of tough opponents in 2020.

Here is a look at the schedule for the upcoming season:

Analysis

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The season will likely hinge on the play of Jones, who had 24 touchdown passes but 12 interceptions and 18 fumbles in his 13 games. His ability with his arm and legs could lead the Giants to wins, but he will have to keep the turnovers low.

The good news is there seems to be a lot of talent around him offensively.

Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram have all proved to be dynamic playmakers when healthy, giving the quarterback a lot of options in the passing attack. Saquon Barkley is still one of the best running backs in the NFL when he is at full strength.

The team also used the draft to upgrade the offensive line, adding Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart to a unit that already featured Nate Solder.

With Jason Garrett running the offense, this unit has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL.

The defense should also improve after adding free agents such as cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez.

It could be enough to compete with the rest of the NFC East, which features plenty of uncertainty after no team earned double-digit wins in 2019.

Pivotal Matchups

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

All divisional games stand out above the rest, especially in the NFC East, but the two matchups against the Dallas Cowboys should be especially interesting.

Garrett spent 10 years as head coach of the Cowboys and about 20 years in the organization overall as a player and coach before joining the Giants.

After working closely with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and others, the new offensive coordinator could provide some insight into how to beat this team and get some personal revenge.

Considering the Giants have suffered six straight losses to Dallas as well, the games in Weeks 5 and 17 could be important to gain confidence for the rest of the season.

Another NFC opponent could also be interesting when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town on Nov. 2 for Monday Night Football

The 42-year-old has terrorized the entire NFL for two decades, but the Giants always seemed to be a thorn in his side. New York shut down the future Hall of Famer in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, resulting in two upset wins for the Giants.

The quarterback has also had problems in this matchup during the regular season with just six touchdown passes in five starts, tied for his fewest against any team he's faced at least four times.

Though Brady is familiar with MetLife Stadium from his matchups against the Jets, the Giants could give him trouble in 2020.