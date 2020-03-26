WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin Postponed Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Credit: WWE.com

3Arena in Dublin announced Thursday that NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin has been postponed until Oct. 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE has moved its televised live shows, including WrestleMania 36, to its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as government officials have temporarily suspended large public events.

TakeOver was originally scheduled for April 26.

In addition to alleviating any public health concerns, pushing back the event will allow for a proper build, assuming the pandemic has slowed by the fall.

Because NXT UK tapes some of its episodes in advance, the show's programming wasn't affected as quickly as WWE and NXT at Full Sail University, both of which air live on television.

Since the move to the Performance Center, WWE shows have relied heavily on in-ring promos and replays of classic matches. That's likely to the case for NXT UK now as well, which would have adversely impacted how the promotion hyped up its next WWE Network special.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin noted an NXT UK championship match between Walter and Finn Balor was the early favorite to main event TakeOver.