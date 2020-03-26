Lakers' LeBron James Talks COVID-19's Impact on NBA on 'Road Trippin'' Podcast

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about some of the issues facing the NBA if it tries to resume the 2019-20 season later this year.

Appearing on the Road Trippin' podcast (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin), James expressed practical concerns for players going up against someone who was diagnosed with the coronavirus: "So what happens when a guy who is tested positive for corona and you're out there on the floor with him and it's a loose ball?"

James also addressed the idea of potentially having to play games without fans in the stands:

"What is the word 'sport' without 'fan'? There's no excitement. There's no crying. There's no joy. There's no back-and-forth. There's no rhyme or reason that you want to go on the road and just dethrone the home team because of their fans and vice versa.

"Like, that's what also brings out the competitive side of the players to know that you're going on the road in a hostile environment and yes, you're playing against that opponent in front of you, but you really want to kick the fans' ass too.

"So, to get back on the floor, I would love it. I'm not going to sit here and say nothing. Like if it's get out there and get back on the floor 5-on-5 ... but like, we can do that in scrimmages. Let's just go to each other's practice facility, put out a camera, just scrimmage and live stream it. But until the fans can come back ... I just don't know how we can imagine a sporting event without fans. It's just, it's a weird dynamic."

