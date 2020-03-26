Lakers' LeBron James Talks COVID-19's Impact on NBA on 'Road Trippin'' Podcast

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about some of the issues facing the NBA if it tries to resume the 2019-20 season later this year. 

Appearing on the Road Trippin' podcast (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin), James expressed practical concerns for players going up against someone who was diagnosed with the coronavirus: "So what happens when a guy who is tested positive for corona and you're out there on the floor with him and it's a loose ball?" 

James also addressed the idea of potentially having to play games without fans in the stands:

"What is the word 'sport' without 'fan'? There's no excitement. There's no crying. There's no joy. There's no back-and-forth. There's no rhyme or reason that you want to go on the road and just dethrone the home team because of their fans and vice versa.

"Like, that's what also brings out the competitive side of the players to know that you're going on the road in a hostile environment and yes, you're playing against that opponent in front of you, but you really want to kick the fans' ass too.

"So, to get back on the floor, I would love it. I'm not going to sit here and say nothing. Like if it's get out there and get back on the floor 5-on-5 ... but like, we can do that in scrimmages. Let's just go to each other's practice facility, put out a camera, just scrimmage and live stream it. But until the fans can come back ... I just don't know how we can imagine a sporting event without fans. It's just, it's a weird dynamic."

    

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.  

 

Related

    NBA Players Are Bored at Home

    No one to talk to. Looking at TikToks. Myles Turner, Enes Kanter and others detail what they're doing during the hiatus 😷

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Players Are Bored at Home

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Pro Comparisons for Projected Top NBA Picks

    @Jonwass reveals his historic and current comps for the likely lottery picks 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pro Comparisons for Projected Top NBA Picks

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: KAT's Dad Is 'Recovering Well'

    Karl Towns Sr. spent multiple days in the hospital after also testing positive for COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KAT's Dad Is 'Recovering Well'

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Christian Wood Fully Healthy 🙏

    Wood's agent says Pistons big man has 'fully recovered' from COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Christian Wood Fully Healthy 🙏

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report