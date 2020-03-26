Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Donates $100K to Chicago's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews is donating $100,000 through his personal foundation to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.

Toews also appeared on the Today show Thursday. He sent a video message to a seven-year-old Blackhawks fan who had hoped to watch the team live for his birthday but was unable to do so with the NHL season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Illinois has confirmed 1,865 positive cases of the coronavirus, and Chicago alone has accounted for just 50 percent (915) of the total.

The Blackhawks announced March 18 they would match the first $100,000 donated to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fund was set up by the Chicago Community Trust along with city officials and United Way of Metro Chicago to aid local nonprofits. It received $8 million in donations in the first 24 hours after launching.

Both the NBA and NHL suspended their seasons in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. With United Center sitting empty, the venue announced Wednesday it will become a "logistics hub" to help with the "front line food distribution, first responder staging and the collection of critically needed medical supplies."

The owners of the Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls also announced they will continue compensating game-day employees at United Center through the remainder of the 2019-20 season.