Henrik Lundqvist, Wife Therese Donate $100K to NYC Food Bank Amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

New York Rangers star Henrik Lundqvist announced Thursday he will donate $100,000 to Food Bank for New York City along with his wife, Therese:

The goalie has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Rangers and has found a way to give back to the community in need.

The state of New York has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus in the United States, with about half of the more than 74,000 confirmed cases nationwide and 285 deaths as of Thursday, per CNN.com

Lundqvist's donation will help families affected, either medically or financially.

Other local sports stars have helped, including Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who donated $323,000 to Feeding America to help those in the New York area, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Various teams, players and owners have also donated to different programs. Among them, New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees said Thursday he will donate $5 million to the state of Louisiana.

