Eagles GM: DeAndre Hopkins Trade Offer Was Different for Philly, Cardinals

Despite having discussions with the Houston Texans about acquiring DeAndre Hopkins, the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately weren't able to strike a deal for the star wide receiver.

Per Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said the trade offer the Texans presented to them was different to the one they accepted from the Arizona Cardinals.

Appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Eagles and Texans "at one point" discussed Hopkins, but Philadelphia "decided that paying the Texans for him & then Hopkins’ contract, they believed it wasn’t worth it."

Per ESPN's Tim McManus, the Eagles already have more than $125 million of their salary cap tied up in their top 10 players for next season.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Hopkins' representatives told the Texans before the trade that the four-time Pro Bowler was seeking a new contract worth an average of $18-20 million per season.

Houston sent Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson, a 2020 second-round draft pick and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

Wide receiver is an area of need for the Eagles. They didn't have one wideout record more than 490 yards last season. Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per Schefter.

This year's draft is loaded with talent at wide receiver, with the Eagles potentially targeting one of them with the 21st overall pick.