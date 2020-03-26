Magic's Aaron Gordon Donates to Assist Schools Affected by Coronavirus Shutdown

Oscar Baldizon/Getty Images

Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon made an undisclosed donation to the Homeless Education Fund at the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gordon explained the situation in a video for the foundation's Twitter account:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis closed public schools across the state until April 15 in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to the Florida Department of Health, doctors have confirmed 1,977 cases of the coronavirus.

In the video, Gordon noted more than 150,000 students in Orange County qualify to receive free or reduced meals at school. With the school doors closed, those students are unable to utilize the opportunity.

Gordon joins others in the Magic organization who have stepped up as part of the relief effort.

The DeVos family began a $2 million compensation fund for their hourly employees unable to work with numerous sports leagues going on hiatus.

Magic guard D.J. Augustin donated to Krewe of Red Beans, which is delivering food to local medical workers in New Orleans. Forward Jonathan Isaac is working with a charity to distribute hot meals to children under the age of 18.