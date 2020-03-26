NBA Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Jazz Interested in Knicks' Damyean Dotson

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Charlotte won 97-92. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson has reportedly caught the attention of multiple teams this summer as a restricted free agent. 

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz are expected to pursue Dotson. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

