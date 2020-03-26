NBA Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Jazz Interested in Knicks' Damyean Dotson

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson has reportedly caught the attention of multiple teams this summer as a restricted free agent.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz are expected to pursue Dotson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

