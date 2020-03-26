NBA Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Jazz Interested in Knicks' Damyean Dotson

NBA Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Jazz Interested in Knicks' Damyean DotsonMarch 26, 2020
Nell Redmond/Associated Press
New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson has reportedly caught the attention of multiple teams this summer as a restricted free agent.
Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz are expected to pursue Dotson.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NBA Players Are Bored Like You
No one to talk to. Looking at TikToks. Myles Turner, Enes Kanter and others detail what they're doing during the hiatus 😷