WWE WrestleMania 36: Best Booking Options for Lesnar vs. McIntyre, Title Matches

WrestleMania 36 is a two-night spectacular this year, and there is no shortage of marquee championship matches that will take place on both Saturday and Sunday.

The WWE Championship bout between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre is perhaps the most highly anticipated contest of them all, but the Raw, SmackDown and Women's Championships, will be on the line, too.

Each of those matches could have a significant impact on WWE history since the results may make or break some of the Superstars competing in them.

Here is a rundown of how each of the major singles championship matches at WrestleMania should be booked in order to get the most out of all involved.

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

After eliminating Brock Lesnar en route to winning the Royal Rumble and then taking Lesnar out with three Claymore Kicks on a subsequent episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre is clearly being groomed as WWE's next main event star.

The only thing standing between McIntyre and the top of the mountain is a win over Lesnar at WrestleMania, which is a booking decision WWE must make.

Most Lesnar matches are only a few minutes in length, but due to the fact that McIntyre matches up so well with him physically, their bout can afford to go 10-15 minutes while still keeping the fans watching at home engaged and interested.

The Scottish Superstar should face some adversity during the match, but in the end, a clean win with a Claymore Kick is the way to go and an ideal way to begin his WWE Championship reign.

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

There are three matches scheduled for women's singles title at WrestleMania, but none is bigger than the Raw Women's Championship bout between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler.

Lynch has held the title for a year after beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35, but Baszler is a two-time NXT Women's champion and former UFC star who poses the biggest challenge for Lynch's reign yet.

Baszler makes a lot of sense as The Man's opponent since she is close friends with Rousey in real life. While Rousey has had no involvement in their rivalry and hasn't been on WWE programming since last year's WrestleMania, this would be the perfect time for her to return.

If Rousey is available to WWE, she should interfere and cost Lynch the title, which could set the stage for a long-anticipated singles match between Becky and Rousey, perhaps at SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

For the first time in WWE history, an NXT title will be defended at WrestleMania when Rhea Ripley faces women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte is already the most decorated and successful woman in WWE history despite the fact that she has only been on the main roster since 2015. Meanwhile, Ripley is the fastest-rising female Superstar in WWE today.

While Charlotte has an impressive WrestleMania resume that includes wins over Lynch, Sasha Banks and Asuka, she is already a made woman in WWE. Because of that, this match needs to focus on getting Ripley over as a top star with a wide audience.

Giving Ripley a win over Charlotte at WrestleMania after a tightly contested, back-and-forth match would be the right move by WWE since it would raise the profile of not only Ripley, but also the NXT brand as a whole.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina

Of all the major singles titles on the line at WrestleMania, the SmackDown Women's Championship is the only one in a multi-person match.

Bayley will defend the title against Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lacey Evans and Tamina in an Elimination Fatal 5-Way, meaning the bout could potentially come down to Bayley and Banks.

WWE teased tension between the best friends on a recent episode of SmackDown when Sasha smiled after being informed by Paige that she would be part of the match. Fans have long wanted to see Banks and Bayley mix it up on the big stage, and this match is the perfect opportunity for it.

The match should come down to Bayley and Banks with Bayley assuming that Sasha will lay down for her. Rather than doing so, however, The Boss should go all out and beat her friend to become SmackDown Women's champion for the first time.

