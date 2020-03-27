WWE WrestleMania 36: Predicting Match Order for Saturday and Sunday Cards

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WrestleMania 36 on April 4 and 5 will be perhaps the most unique WrestleMania of all time, and a big reason for that is the fact that it is being broken up into two nights.

The event will stay in Florida, but the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to move WrestleMania from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with no fans in attendance. While the situation isn't ideal, it allowed WWE to give the fans watching at home more WrestleMania than ever before.

WWE has had more than enough matches to put together multiple strong WrestleMania cards over the past few years, and WrestleMania 36 is no exception. Even so, breaking it up into two nights and making everything flow is no easy task.

Here is a breakdown of the cards you can expect to see on Nights 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center.

Night 1

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. New Day

Elias vs. King Corbin

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Getting WrestleMania off to a hot start is paramount, and the best way to do that is by kicking off Night 1 with a tag team match that could go down as one of the best in WrestleMania history.

The Usos and New Day will battle on Friday's SmackDown to determine who will face champions The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania, but assuming there is a no-contest of some sort, a Triple Threat would be a great way to utilize all three teams.

After calming things down a bit with Elias vs. King Corbin and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles is a good fit for the middle of the card. It won't be a technical masterclass, but its gimmicky nature and the star power involved should keep fans engaged.

Following a contest that is light on actual wrestling, the Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan would be the perfect way to give fans something different right after.

The Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton has a chance to go on last, but it may not because of the fact that there is no title involved. Even so, it should be a highly physical and personal bout that could steal the show, even when taking Night 2 into account.

Since that figures to be a longer match, going with the Universal Championship match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns next would be the right move. That bout figures to be a hard-hitting affair that only lasts about five minutes.

After main-eventing WrestleMania last year, The Man gets another main event spot, as Becky Lynch defends the Raw Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler.

Not only does Lynch vs. Baszler have a chance to be a fantastic technical spectacle, but Ronda Rousey's history with both Superstars could lead to her making an appearance, which would almost certainly require Becky and Shayna to go on last.

Night 2

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal 5-Way: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Like Night 1, Night 2 would benefit from starting with a tag title match. There isn't much history between The Street Profits and the team of Andrade and Angel Garza, but there is an impressive level of athleticism involved, and they should be able to put on a spectacular bout.

In keeping with the theme from Night 1, the Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley and Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler matches would allow the fans watching at home to settle in before going to one of the most intriguing matches on the card: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Similar to Taker vs. Styles, Cena vs. Wyatt would benefit from being an on-location match with a cinematic presentation. If it takes place at the Firefly Funhouse or in an abandoned warehouse, it would add layers to a bout that may not have otherwise impressed the viewers.

That would be followed by what figures to be a chaotic affair in the form of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is the story the WWE Universe is hoping to get out of it, and that could be a nice lead-in to the triple main event.

It can be argued that the feud between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens is a bit played out at this point, but Rollins breathed new life into it with a great promo on Raw. Rollins and Owens are two of the best workers in WWE, and they have the potential to put on WrestleMania's best match.

In a huge spot after that would be the NXT Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. Not only would putting that clash on second to last shine the spotlight on NXT, but it would also allow the fast-rising Ripley to prove she can deliver on the big stage.

Of all the matches on the WrestleMania card, the bout between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre has to close things out.

This WrestleMania seems tailor-made for McIntyre's evolution into an established main event star, and having him beat The Beast in the main event would solidify that status.

