AEW Dynamite Earns Ratings Win over WWE NXT After Chris Jericho-Matt Hardy Feud

AEW Dynamite on TNT scored another ratings victory over WWE NXT on USA Network during this week's edition of the Wednesday Night War.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, Dynamite garnered 819,000 viewers Wednesday night, while NXT averaged 669,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast.

AEW was headlined by a face-to-face confrontation between Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy, while the main event segment on NXT saw NXT founder Triple H address Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa regarding their recent actions.

Jericho cut a promo on Hardy's drone, Vanguard 1, before Hardy made his way all the way down from the rafters to the ring through the use of camera tricks. Once in the ring, Jericho attempted to convince Hardy to join The Inner Circle.

Hardy resisted, which led to a physical altercation and saw the likes of Cody, Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara get involved. Jericho and Guevara ultimately retreated after giving fans a small taste of what they could eventually see in Blood and Guts.

On NXT, Triple H admonished Gargano and Ciampa for brawling throughout the Performance Center a couple of weeks ago and destroying it. The Game called for their rivalry to end, and they agreed to a match on NXT TV in two weeks inside an "empty building."

At the conclusion of the segment, a vignette for Killer Kross played on the big screen, which suggests he could be targeting Ciampa or Gargano whenever he debuts.

Other key segments on Dynamite included Omega beating Guevara to retain the AAA Mega Championship, Brodie Lee beating QT Marshall in his debut match after seemingly impersonating WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in a previous segment, Cody beating Jimmy Havoc and a confrontation between AEW World champion Jon Moxley and Jake Hager.

On NXT, Matt Riddle beat Roderick Strong in the main event match, both Candice LeRae and the returning Io Shirai qualified for the ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship, Tyler Breeze beat Austin Theory, and the NXT North American Championship Triple Threat match between Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest was set for next week.

AEW had a clear advantage over NXT last week since NXT ran video packages without any matches, but the Wednesday Night War was very much back in effect this week.

