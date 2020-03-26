Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Brodie Lee and More

1 of 4

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reported WWE has recorded some of the matches for the April 4 and 5 WrestleMania 36 broadcast and will resume filming the rest of the card Thursday ahead of a "stay-at-home" order by Florida's governor.

WrestleVotes supported Alvarez's report, saying they will have results from the show but will not be sharing them as to avoid spoilers for this year's event.

Such a drastic step suggests WWE is taking seriously the possibility it would not have been permitted or able to produce a live broadcast given the ongoing coronavirus epidemic and its effect on everyday life.

While there will be those who complain about the idea of a pre-taped show, it does allow the company to toy with the card and present it in an order that complements its quality. Flashback two years ago, to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, and an underwhelming match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar that headlined the show.

Under these circumstances, WWE Creative could have adjusted things to put the Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle vs. Triple H/Stephanie McMahon tag match in the main event spot instead.

The pretaped show from a Performance Center with zero fans will make for a surreal viewing experience, but hopefully the Superstars involved recognize their legacies can still be built at the event and turn in their absolute best performances anyway.