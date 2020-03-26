CJ McCollum Says Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson Among Most Unstoppable Moves

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 26, 2020

CHICAGO - FEBRUARY 20: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers makes a move to the basket against Kirk Hinrich #12 of the Chicago Bulls during the game at United Center on February 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls won 122-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)
Randy Belice/Getty Images

With the NBA on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has had plenty of time to work on his hot takes, and the effort has paid off.  

Speaking on his Pull Up podcast with ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the two discussed which players had the most unstoppable moves in their careers. McCollum was methodical with his answers, but he left some of the NBA's most notable players off his list. So it goes with a top five.

The Blazer listed, in no particular order, Allen Iverson's crossover, Michael Jordan's fadeaway, Manu Ginobili's Eurostep, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's sky-hook and Hakeem Olajuwon's Dream Shake. 

Dirk Nowitzki's turnaround jumper was left off the list. So, too, was Kobe Bryant's spin move and George Gervin's finger roll. 

But McCollum had some solid reasoning for his picks, and considering he tries to play like A.I. did, it's easy to understand why he went with those moves.

"As a guard, he changed the game with that crossover," McCollum said of Iverson. 

Video Play Button

So what about some of the game's era-defining players like LeBron James, Larry Bird, Bill Russell and Magic Johnson? 

"I think some players, although they revolutionized and changed the game, they didn't just do it one way," McCollum said. "Like Bird did a little bit of everything." 

