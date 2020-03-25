Todd Gurley Tweets 'Rise Up I'm Home' After Officially Joining Falcons

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Todd Gurley is coming home to Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs product is joining the Atlanta Falcons after spending the first five seasons of his career on the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He tweeted "Rise Up I'm Home" with a video of him choosing to attend Georgia for college and running past defenders in a Bulldogs uniform:

Fans in Georgia are accustomed to watching what he can do after he tallied 3,900 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Gurley wasted little time making an impact at the NFL level as a three-time Pro Bowler, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year during his time with the Rams and joins a Falcons team loaded with talent that could start 11 first-round draft picks on offense in 2020.

He should see plenty of running lanes with opposing defenses so focused on stopping Julio Jones on the outside, and he now has the motivation of performing in front of many of the same fans who cheered for him in college.

A Super Bowl title for a franchise looking for its first Lombardi Trophy would be quite the homecoming.