Todd Gurley Tweets 'Rise Up I'm Home' After Officially Joining Falcons

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 29 de diciembre de 2019, el running back Todd Gurley, de los Rams de Los Ángeles, descansa en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido frente a los Cardinals de Arizona, en Los Ángeles. (AP Foto/Mark J. Terrill, archivo)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Todd Gurley is coming home to Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs product is joining the Atlanta Falcons after spending the first five seasons of his career on the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He tweeted "Rise Up I'm Home" with a video of him choosing to attend Georgia for college and running past defenders in a Bulldogs uniform:

Fans in Georgia are accustomed to watching what he can do after he tallied 3,900 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Gurley wasted little time making an impact at the NFL level as a three-time Pro Bowler, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year during his time with the Rams and joins a Falcons team loaded with talent that could start 11 first-round draft picks on offense in 2020.

He should see plenty of running lanes with opposing defenses so focused on stopping Julio Jones on the outside, and he now has the motivation of performing in front of many of the same fans who cheered for him in college.

A Super Bowl title for a franchise looking for its first Lombardi Trophy would be quite the homecoming.

Video Play Button

Related

    Raiders Stadium Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Raiders Stadium Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Davante Adams, Robby Anderson, NFL Stars List Top 5 All-Time WRs

    Who you got?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Davante Adams, Robby Anderson, NFL Stars List Top 5 All-Time WRs

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 NFL Draft: 11 first-round options for the Falcons

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    2020 NFL Draft: 11 first-round options for the Falcons

    Matt Urben
    via Falcons Wire

    Joe Montana on Brady Leaving

    NFL legend says 'somebody made a mistake. ... I still don't understand how New England let him get away'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Montana on Brady Leaving

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report