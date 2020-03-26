Triple H Announces Bout Between Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa on NXT

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Triple H set up a match between bitter NXT rivals Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to close WWE NXT on Wednesday, but the show closed on a mysterious ending when Killer Kross' video hit as the night faded to black.

Before then, Triple H set out his intention to have Gargano and Ciampa settle their bitter, violent feud once and for all in a match in an empty building. Triple H said that he would find the building, message the location and then hold the fight.

Afterward, the feud would end. If not, then both men would be kicked out of NXT.

Gargano agreed to the fight on the condition that it took place in two weeks to give him time to heal after Ciampa put him through a table.

The WWE Executive Vice President kicked off the segment by entering the ring to discuss the ongoing bitter rivalry between Gargano and Ciampa, but Ciampa soon interrupted him.

Ciampa immediately implored Triple H to call Gargano out from the back to finish old business. Triple H agreed on the condition that there would be no physicality in the ring. Ciampa complied, and Gargano emerged from the back.

The two then had a war of words, trying Triple H's patience. He noted that if it was up to NXT general manager William Regal, the two would be fired given the rampages they have been on of late, most notably "tearing up buildings," as Triple H said.

However, Triple H expressed his desire to have them settle their score in the ring, leading to the match setup.