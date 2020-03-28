Triple H vs. Owen Hart and Most Underrated Matches in WWE WrestleMania HistoryMarch 28, 2020
Triple H vs. Owen Hart and Most Underrated Matches in WWE WrestleMania History
The legacy of WrestleMania is made up of moments in time. The event has featured everything from debuts to retirements, big wins and losses, celebrity cameos and stories of triumph.
Matches like Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart and the trio of classics between The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are always mentioned when people talk about the best 'Mania bouts of all time.
But what about the rest of the show? WrestleMania's main events are what draw in people and sell tickets, but they are not always the best contests on the card.
In many cases, a great performance will be outshone by a flashier moment later in the show. A lot of classic fights have been forgotten because people only tend to remember the biggest segments.
Before WWE holds its first two-day WrestleMania on April 4 and 5, let's take a look at some of the most underrated matches in the history of the PPV. This is not a ranked list, so the entries will appear in descending order.
Neville vs. Austin Aries
The most recent match to make the list came from WrestleMania 33's Kickoff show, when Austin Aries took on Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship.
These two had a feud that spanned several months and saw them have some great matches, with their performance at 'Mania ranking among their best. They took 15 minutes and opened the show with a high-energy contest that got the crowd in the right mindset for the rest of the pay-per-view.
A lot of matches from this night overshadowed the Kickoff, but if you go back and rewatch this bout, you will see how good it was.
WrestleMania 32 IC Title Ladder Match
Sometimes, a moment can make an entire match. Despite being booked poorly prior to WrestleMania 32—and ever since—Zack Ryder had his 'Mania moment when he won the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match.
In order to win, The Broski had to defeat six other Superstars, including three former world champions. It was the biggest victory of his life.
Overcoming The Miz at the end to claim the title was the icing on the cake. This match opened the PPV with a lot of energy, but most people remember this show for The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon or Triple H vs. Roman Reigns.
Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H
When people talk about WrestleMania XXX and Daniel Bryan's success story, the match they usually refer to is when he took on Batista and Randy Orton in the main event.
However, his bout with Triple H earlier in the night might have been a better technical performance. The Yes Man and The Game told an incredible story across 26 minutes.
Brock Lesnar beating The Undertaker is the most memorable moment from this show, but Bryan vs. Trips stands out as one of the best matches and often gets overlooked because the title wasn't on the line.
Cody Rhodes vs. Rey Mysterio
Cody Rhodes is the face of All Elite Wrestling, but nine years ago, he was a midcard star trying to find his place in WWE.
His feud with Rey Mysterio brought him to a new level as a performer, both in the ring and on the mic. You can almost see him get better in every match they had.
Their encounter at WrestleMania XXVII is never talked about because it was a low-stakes singles bout. It lasted only 12 minutes, but it allowed both men to show the world what they were capable of.
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio
It might seem odd to see a match between Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero on this list, but their bout from WrestleMania 21 is not something you ever hear brought up in conversation.
They were the tag team champions at the time, and this match was more about friendly competition than anything else. It wasn't a bitter personal rivalry, at least not yet.
When you take two gifted high-flyers and put them in the ring together, they are going to create magic. That is exactly what Latino Heat and The Master of the 619 did in Los Angeles.
Victoria vs. Molly Holly
Younger fans can be forgiven for thinking women's wrestling wasn't good before a few years ago, but anyone who has been watching for a couple of decades knows that is not the case.
At WrestleMania XX, Victoria and Molly Holly had a fun, hard-hitting fight that saw Mighty Molly shave her head after failing to win the title.
Both of these women have great legacies that should earn them spots in the Hall of Fame, and this match is going to be on both of their highlight reels.
Triple H vs. Booker T
WrestleMania XIX had some legendary encounters like Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle, The Rock vs. Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon.
Unfortunately, these matches overshadowed a contest between Booker T and Triple H that was better than a lot of people realized at the time.
Both men were at the top of their games at this point in their careers. Take some time and check this one out if you have never seen it. You might end up with a new appreciation for both Superstars.
Triple H vs. Owen Hart
In 1998, Triple H was still working his way toward being a main event player in WWE. He was the European champion, and at 'Mania XIV, he took on Owen Hart.
Their 12-minute match for the title saw Chyna handcuffed to Sgt. Slaughter at ringside, but that did not stop her from getting involved.
A babyface Hart was about to get the win when a low blow from outside the ring helped to secure the victory for The Game. If anything, this bout is worth watching just to see how good Hart was late in his career.
Goldust and Luna Vachon vs. Marc Mero and Sable
Another bout from WrestleMania XIV that makes the list is Goldust and Luna Vachon vs. Marc Mero and Sable.
This intergender tag match was as wild as you would imagine during the Attitude Era. It only lasted 10 minutes, but it packed a lot of fun into the time.
Sable does not often get credit for her in-ring ability, but this might have been one of the best performances of her career.
The Smoking Gunns vs. Yokozuna and Owen Hart
Hart and Yokozuna appeared to be a random pairing on the surface, and it was at first, but their styles meshed well, and they became a formidable duo.
At WrestleMania XI, they took on The Smoking Gunns in a match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Mr. Fuji was there for Yoko, while Jim Cornette was in Hart's corner.
This 10-minute match allowed all four men to show off their skills, and it gave the fans a classic heel vs. babyface dynamic they could get into.
Razor Ramon vs. Jeff Jarrett
In 1995, pro wrestling was a lot more colorful. Almost every character had a unique gimmick and look, and two of the most memorable from that era were Jeff Jarrett and Razor Ramon.
Their IC title bout from WrestleMania XI has been mostly forgotten by time, especially since it happened on the same show as Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow and Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel.
The 1-2-3 Kid and The Roadie were at ringside to support their friends. In the end, Double J was left with his title reign intact.
If you want a snapshot of what pro wrestling was like in 1995, watch this match.
Tatanka vs. Shawn Michaels
WrestleMania IX has become somewhat of a joke in the wrestling community over the years for its ridiculous presentation and some weird moments.
One match that stands out as being above average is Tatanka vs. Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Championship.
They opened the show with an 18-minute match that ended up being one of the longest contests of the night. Sensational Sherri was supporting Tatanka that night, while Michaels was accompanied by Vachon.
If you only see one bout from the ninth 'Mania, make it this one. That way, you will like it better than those of us who watched it live.
Shawn Michaels vs. Tito Santana
Another one of The Heartbreak Kid's 'Mania matches to make the list happened in 1992, when he took on Tito Santana in the opening contest.
HBK was still early in his career, while Santana was a 15-year veteran. Their chemistry was off the charts, and they took the 11 minutes they had and made them matter.
There was no gold on the line or major stipulation. This was just two talented performers going out and doing what they do best.
The Brain Busters vs. Strike Force
WrestleMania V was the night Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage fought in the main event for the WWE title and the support of Miss Elizabeth, but it also featured a classic tag team match.
The Brain Busters and Strike Force met in a non-title contest with little to no storyline to support it. Back then, WWE only had to build a few feuds and could fill the rest of the card with random combinations.
When you put Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Rick Martel and Santana in the ring together, you are going to get a solid match you can rely on to get the crowd hyped.
WWE vs. NFL Battle Royal
The oldest match on this list comes from WrestleMania II, and its inclusion might surprise some people because it is not remembered fondly by most fans.
The WWE vs. NFL Battle Royal from that night was a glorious mess. We saw gridiron veterans like William Perry, Bill Fralic and Jimbo Covert grappling with guys like Andre the Giant, Bret Hart and Bruno Sammartino.
It was one of the first cases of WWE going overboard with celebrities, but it was also the first time a young Hitman looked like a future star.
He was one of the last two competitors with Andre in the ring, which was surprising since he was a relatively low-level tag team competitor at the time. If anything, this match is a reminder that wrestling is not supposed to be taken too seriously.