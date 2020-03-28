Triple H vs. Owen Hart and Most Underrated Matches in WWE WrestleMania History

0 of 15

Credit: WWE.com

The legacy of WrestleMania is made up of moments in time. The event has featured everything from debuts to retirements, big wins and losses, celebrity cameos and stories of triumph.

Matches like Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart and the trio of classics between The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are always mentioned when people talk about the best 'Mania bouts of all time.

But what about the rest of the show? WrestleMania's main events are what draw in people and sell tickets, but they are not always the best contests on the card.

In many cases, a great performance will be outshone by a flashier moment later in the show. A lot of classic fights have been forgotten because people only tend to remember the biggest segments.

Before WWE holds its first two-day WrestleMania on April 4 and 5, let's take a look at some of the most underrated matches in the history of the PPV. This is not a ranked list, so the entries will appear in descending order.