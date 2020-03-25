Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Redskins Want 'Something Comparable in Value'

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The standoff between offensive tackle Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins continued Wednesday, with a report from NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay stating the 'Skins are looking for a "package of comparable value" in return for the 31-year-old, who has requested a trade.

"They're not being stubborn," one source with knowledge of the Redskins' thinking told Finlay.

Vince Taylor, Williams' agent, formally requested a trade or release for his client on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling) to negotiate a trade of Williams," Taylor stated (h/t Sam Fortier and Les Carpenter of the Washington Post).

"The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade."

Fortier and Carpenter also gave some background on what led Williams to re-affirm this request, which has been in place since last year:

"Williams requested to be traded last summer, and he later said it was because his relationship with then-team president Bruce Allen fractured and because he lost faith in the Redskins during what he called a botched medical diagnosis of a cancerous tumor on his head. Williams held out much of last season, returned in late October after the team failed to deal him at the trade deadline and then, after experiencing discomfort putting on his helmet during a medical exam, was placed on the non-football injury list."

Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler, played 120 games for the 'Skins from 2010 to 2018. Washington took him fourth overall in the 2010 draft out of Oklahoma.

Williams shouldn't come cheap for any team. Per Pro Football Focus, he's allowed just one sack over his past two full seasons.

PFF also ranked Williams as the third-best offensive tackle in the league from 2016 to 2018.

As Finlay wrote, teams willing to part with a second-round pick would be in the mix for Williams, although that doesn't appear to be a price any franchise wants to pay right now.

In that respect, the 'Skins may have to settle for a package of equal value to a second-round pick, perhaps two third-round choices, for example.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano notably reported on March 6 that the New York Jets could be in the mix, although that was before they completely retooled their offensive line via free agency. New York is also in position to draft a top offensive tackle from its slot at 11th overall and sign him to a reasonable rookie deal without giving up anything.

If the Jets aren't an option, Finlay listed three other teams who might be, including the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All three teams finished in the bottom half of the league in adjusted sack rate allowed, per Football Outsiders, so Williams would boost their offensive lines as each squad looks to make the playoffs following a down year.

The Dolphins have an embarrassment of riches in the 2020 draft with three first-round picks, two second-rounders and a third, so they could easily be the choice. The Bucs have picks in each of the first three rounds plus two in the fourth, while Cleveland has selections in the first two rounds plus a pair in the third.

Regardless of where Williams winds up, all signs point to his Washington tenure ending soon.