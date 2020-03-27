UFC Superfights That Ended Up Being Complete Busts

0 of 6

This just in: The headliner at UFC 248 was a drag.

Not only was the middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero far less interesting than what was promised beforehand, but it also shrank even more under the glare of spectacular violence cast by the co-main event classic co-authored by Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Adesanya was by no means a championship-protecting blur, but Romero failed even more miserably because he'd been portrayed as the bringer of chaos. Had the burly Cuban challenger done his part, it may have become compelling for something more than the handful of times the two engaged.

It never happened.

But, let's not forget, it's hardly the first time a would-be big-time fight missed the mark.

Inspired by the pain of paying $64.99 for a fight only to see the quality routinely surpassed by weekend pier-6'ers at the local watering hole, we at Bleacher Report's virtual headquarters took it upon ourselves to compose a list of past "superfights" that failed to live up to UFC czar Dana White's gift for promotional excess.

