KJ Hamler Drafted by Broncos: Denver's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos added some speed and big-play ability to their pass-catching unit when they drafted Penn State's KJ Hamler 46th overall on Day 2.

The 20-year-old, who is 5'9" and 178 pounds, was a threat to take it to the house every time he touched the ball in Happy Valley, averaging 16.9 yards per reception and scoring eight touchdowns during his redshirt sophomore year in 2019.

Take a look below at how Hamler should fit into the Broncos depth chart alongside some analysis on his pro prospects.

QB - Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel

RB - Melvin Gordon III, Phillip Lindsay

WR 1 - Courtland Sutton

WR 2 - Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick

WR 3 - KJ Hamler, DaeSean Hamilton, Diontae Spencer

TE - Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant

LT - Garrett Bolles, Jake Rodgers

LG - Dalton Risner, Austin Schlottmann

C - Graham Glasgow, Patrick Morris

RG - Ron Leary, Elijah Wilkinson

RT - Ja'Wuan James, Calvin Anderson

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com called Hamler "high-risk, high-reward" but noted his explosiveness and potential at the next level:

"Explosive slot target who hits the scales as a lightweight but could have heavyweight impact on games. Hamler's blazing speed is used solo and in route combinations to stress secondaries and create big plays. He had an alarming number of drops in 2019 and the routes are ragged, but his athleticism and separation burst on all three levels helps mitigate those concerns. He's a smallish slot who isn't built for the tough yardage and could have durability concerns if he's run into too many collisions. However, speed kills and his game-breaking potential on all three levels will be enticing as a high-risk, high-reward draft pick."

Hamler ranks seventh on Zierlein's list of draft-eligible wideouts.

He didn't run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, but one look at his tape shows his game-breaking speed.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has Hamler 45th overall on his 50-player big board and ninth among wideouts.

We'll soon find out where Hamler slots in for the Broncos, who are in the market for a wideout to pair with No. 1 Courtland Sutton and first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. His burst should prove to be a strong asset immediately.