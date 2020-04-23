Jalen Reagor Drafted by Eagles: Philadelphia's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

TCU's Jalen Reagor has a new home with the Philadelphia Eagles after going 21st overall in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday.



The 5'11", 206-pound prospect had 1,231 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018 but saw his numbers take a dip last year (700 scrimmage yards, five scores).

Still, Reagor's pro potential has intrigued numerous draft analysts, and Philadelphia clearly likes what it saw out of the ex-Horned Frog.

Here's a peek into how the 21-year-old slots into Philadelphia's depth chart as it stands following the selection as well as more notes on the draft's 21st overall pick.

Depth Chart

QB: Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld

RB: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott

WR 1: Alshon Jeffery, Deontay Burnett

WR 2: DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

WR 3: Jalen Reagor, Robert Davis

TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert

LT: Andre Dillard

LG: Isaac Seumalo, Iosua Opeta

C: Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig

RG: Brandon Brooks, Matt Pryor

RT: Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Reagor to Carolina Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel and said the following about his potential and differences in production from 2018 to 2019:

"Spotty quarterback play helped cause a production drop, but his focus and competitiveness also seemed spotty at times. Reagor is a smooth athlete with blazing speed who has more playmaking talent than receiver skill and play-callers need to account for that when determining how to utilize him. He's electric with the ball in his hands so getting it to him quickly rather than asking him to consistently make plays for himself as a ball-winner could be crucial. When 2019 is balanced against his 2018, the grade and projection begin to climb with a versatile receiver who's able to spice the offensive gumbo."

Zierlein was particularly impressed with Reagor's versatility, noting his ability to "create chunk plays from all levels." He notably amassed 15.2 yards per reception and 9.3 yards per carry during his TCU career.

He also comes through in the clutch at key moments, with Pro Football Focus reporting that he never dropped a pass in the red zone at TCU.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report ranks Reagor 49th overall on his big board and 10th among wideouts.

Reagor should slide into three-receiver sets with Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson in Philadelphia, who were in the market for depth at wideout, especially after injuries hit the unit hard last year. They also lost Nelson Agholor to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ultimately, Reagor's big-play potential should benefit Philadelphia immediately as the team looks for its third NFC East title in four years.