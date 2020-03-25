Patriots Rumors: 'Highly, Highly Unlikely' NE Adds Veteran QB After Brady Exit

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are "highly, highly unlikely" to sign or trade for a veteran quarterback, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss during an NFL Live appearance on Wednesday.

Reiss cited "finances" as the primary reason why:

The Patriots parted ways with Tom Brady last week, as the 42-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback opted to finish his playing career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after an unparalleled 20 years in New England:

The latest from Reiss aligns with other reports filtering out of New England over the last week:

The Patriots agreed to a one-year contract with 34-year-old Brian Hoyer on Sunday after the Indianapolis Colts released him on Saturday:

Hoyer was originally signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in 2009. He backed up Brady through 2011 and returned again in November 2017. He was released by the Pats in August 2019, which led to him backing up Jacoby Brissett last season in Indy.

The assumption is that Hoyer will compete with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham for the Pats' starting job. The 23-year-old was backed by team captain Devin McCourty on his Double Coverage podcast from Sunday night (h/t Reiss):

"To me, there were weeks where he was just on-point. And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So I really admire just how hard he works, and then I've got to know him off the field as well. He's a really good guy. Young guy, but very mature. He's married. I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time."

McCourty also commended what Hoyer can add during his third stint with the Patriots:

"He has a veteran presence. He's played on multiple teams. He knows our offense very well. I think he'll bring experience and knowledge, and if he has to go out there and play, he's going to compete at a high level. Or if it's coaching up young quarterbacks, I think he's a guy that's going to be very necessary to have in our locker room."

In addition to the Colts and Patriots, Hoyer has played for the Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013-14), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016) and San Francisco 49ers (2017).

Cody Kessler, drafted by Cleveland in the third round in 2016, is the other quarterback on New England's roster.