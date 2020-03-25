Samantha McGowen Suing Dodgers After Allegedly Crashing Scooter at Stadium

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Samantha McGowen is suing the Los Angeles Dodgers for damages related to injuries she says she suffered last September in a scooter crash.

Per TMZ Sports, McGowen said in the lawsuit that she fractured her jaw, ruptured her jaw joint, cracked six teeth and broke her leg when she crashed an electric scooter on a cement uprising in the ground in Dodger Stadium as she was driving to the ride-sharing area of the parking lot.

McGowen says the incident occurred as she and her boyfriend were leaving a Sept. 20 game between the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning.

The lawsuit states McGowen has suffered from "severe emotional distress and constant pain" since the crash. She also said "there wasn't good lighting around the root ... and the hazard yellow lines the team had painted on the uprising were faded."

The Dodgers did not respond to TMZ's request for comment.