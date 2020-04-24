Josh Jones Drafted by Cardinals: Arizona's Updated Depth Chart After Round 3

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals drafted offensive tackle Josh Jones with the 72nd overall pick Friday.

The University of Houston product will be tasked with protecting quarterback Kyler Murray and paving running lanes for Kenyan Drake. Here is Arizona's updated depth chart:

QB - Kyler Murray, Drew Anderson

RB - Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds

WR 1 - DeAndre Hopkins

WR 2 - Larry Fitzgerald

WR 3 - Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella

TE - Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels

LT - D.J. Humphries, Joshua Miles

LG - Justin Pugh, Sam Jones

C - Mason Cole, Lamont Gaillard

RG - J.R. Sweezy

RT - Josh Jones, Justin Murray

Jones started 13 games in 2016 and '18. The former 3-star recruit was limited to 10 games in 2017 and nine last season—both campaigns were shortened by a knee injury. He allowed just five sacks over his last three collegiate seasons (h/t Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm).

Most recently, he impressed at January's Senior Bowl:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Jones as this class' fifth-best offensive tackle on his final big board.

Jones measured at 6'5" and 319 pounds during February's combine, where he recorded a 5.27-second 40-yard dash and 24 bench press reps. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave him a 6.37 prospect grade, meaning he will be a starter within his first two pro seasons.

Zierlein added:

"Early tape would suggest that Jones is a raw, developmental project in need of substantial technique work, but tape study later in the season suggests a level of improvement that creates additional intrigue for the long, athletic left tackle prospect. To be clear, he needs plenty of work with his pass sets and footwork, but most of his issues appear to be coachable. He's a good fit for a move-oriented rushing attack and has the traits and talent to become a future starter if he continues to develop with coaching."

Murray exhibited an elusive playmaking ability for the Cardinals last year, but the 2019 top overall pick was still sacked a league-most 48 times. Arizona has been actively addressing that issue by previously agreeing to a three-year extension with left tackle D.J. Humphries in February, coming off the best season of his career since the franchise took him 24th overall in 2015. They also re-signed offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert.



Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will look for Humphries, Jones and the entire offensive line to work in concert to protect Murray long enough for him get the ball in the hands of future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald or three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.