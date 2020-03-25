Steph Curry, Dr. Anthony Fauci to Hold Coronavirus Q&A on Instagram on Thursday

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will hold a question and answer session on Instagram with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday:

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has become a highly visible figure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This isn't the first time the 79-year-old has ventured into the sports world in order to raise awareness about the coronavirus. He was a guest on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take on March 18.

According to CNN, doctors have confirmed at least 53,740 cases of the coronavirus throughout the United States. The state of California has 2,688 cases, with 1,056 in the Bay Area, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Cabanatuan.

Like his colleagues, Curry is left patiently awaiting the return of the NBA season, which was suspended indefinitely to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Warriors announced March 7 the two-time MVP was diagnosed with the seasonal flu after he felt under the weather. Head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock that Golden State was concerned Curry might have had the coronavirus.