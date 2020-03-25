Gordon Hayward: League of Legends Gamers '100,000%' More Toxic Than NBA Players

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) and Kemba Walker (8) plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

NBA players have been known to talk their fair share of trash during games (and in the case of Joel Embiid, after them, too). But Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward said that doesn't nearly compare to the level of toxicity he sees in League of Legends. 

"Dude, definitely League players—100,000 percent League players," he said on his stream when asked to compare, per ESPN's Tyler Erzberger. "League of Legends players are so toxic. I can't imagine being on a team in the NBA where they were as toxic as they are in League of Legends."

Granted, Hayward played for a Celtics team last season that definitely had its own issues. But it doesn't compare to the toxicity he sees in League, a game pretty famous for having a player base that doesn't have much chill.

"Like, if you missed a three-pointer or something, everyone starts flaming you like, 'Best three-point shooter NA," Hayward joked while comparing the two games.

NA stands for "North America," commonly used as an insult in gaming circles given South Korea's typical dominance in games like League and the traditional struggles of North American teams in international esports competitions. 

