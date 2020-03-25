Cowboys Rumors: Former Panthers DT Dontari Poe Finalizing Contract with Dallas

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are adding more depth to their defensive line after reportedly agreeing to a deal with Dontari Poe.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two sides have agreed to basic terms and are working to finalize specific language in the contract, "but it will get done."

