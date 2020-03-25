Cowboys Rumors: Former Panthers DT Dontari Poe Finalizing Contract with Dallas

Cowboys Rumors: Former Panthers DT Dontari Poe Finalizing Contract with DallasMarch 25, 2020
Paul Sancya/Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys are adding more depth to their defensive line after reportedly agreeing to a deal with Dontari Poe.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two sides have agreed to basic terms and are working to finalize specific language in the contract, "but it will get done."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Rams Will Read Mean Tweets
Rams COO promises to read the meanest tweets about Rams’ new logo after telethon raises over $2M for corona relief