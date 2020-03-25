Cowboys Rumors: Former Panthers DT Dontari Poe Finalizing Contract with Dallas

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe (95) runs on the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are adding more depth to their defensive line after reportedly agreeing to a deal with Dontari Poe

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two sides have agreed to basic terms and are working to finalize specific language in the contract, "but it will get done."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

