Chris Godwin 'Elated' to Have Tom Brady as QB; 'Sky Is the Limit' for Bucs

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin can barely contain his excitement about having Tom Brady as his quarterback.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Godwin said he is "elated" to have the three-time NFL MVP throwing him passes and the "sky is the limit" for the Bucs in 2020:

"I was elated. I was so excited just because anytime you have the opportunity to play a guy like Tom Brady that is so accomplished and that's arguably the GOAT, I think that's something special. I'm more excited to learn than anything else really.

"I think that, you know, the fact that people are out here doubting him is just going to motivate him even more, which you know, that spells good things for us. I think, like you said, we look at the guys that we have on our team, you know, myself, Mike, OJ, you know, we got a whole bunch of younger guys that are coming up that are ready to explode. I think when you add the experience of Tom Brady and the leadership ability, man, I think the sky is the limit for us. I'm just ready to get going."

