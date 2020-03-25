Video: Quavo, Lakers Dominate Ronnie 2K, Raptors in NBA 2K20's Latest #2KSim

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers, controlled by rapper Quavo, scored a 128-108 victory over the Ronnie 2K-controlled Toronto Raptors on Tuesday in the latest NBA 2K20 "#2KSim" matchup.

Quavo leaned heavily on the Lakers' superstar tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who combined to score 88 points, to get the win.

James recorded 44 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals in 25 minutes. Davis tallied 44 points, four boards and one assist, steal and block apiece in 28 minutes.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry led the way for Ronnie 2K with 31 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam added 22 points and eight rebounds.

The "#2KSim" series has pitted celebrities, athletes and other gamers against each other to simulate games from the 2019-20 NBA season, which is indefinitely delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Bowen II led his Indiana Pacers to a 93-87 triumph over Frank Kaminsky's Phoenix Suns on Monday.