Roy Williams: No Doubt in My Mind Cole Anthony Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams isn't expecting star Cole Anthony back for the 2020-21 season.

In an interview with 247Sports' Evan Daniels, Williams said he believes Anthony will declare for the 2020 NBA draft and pointed to his massive roster turnover from last year:

"Yes, I don't think there is any doubt in my mind that Cole will be leaving, but I do it every year. Last year we had Coby [White], Nassir [Little], Cam [Johnson] were all in the first round, and then Luke [Maye] and Kenny [Williams] played in the G League, so we had five guys, two of them were freshmen. We sent out the undergraduate evaluation form on four people and of those four only one left so I do that all the time."

Anthony said Tuesday he's delaying his decision while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The New York native might feel he has unfinished business in Chapel Hill. He was limited to 22 games as a freshman, and the Tar Heels' 14 victories were the fewest ever for Williams.

But Anthony is widely regarded as a lottery pick in the 2020 draft, assuming he enters the draft pool. He averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Anthony seventh in his most recent big board and projected him as the No. 6 pick to the New York Knicks in his mock draft.

Since Williams is accustomed to losing his best players while they have eligibility remaining, he has been hard at work on the recruiting trail. North Carolina's 2020 class is third nationally in 247Sports' composite team rankings.

Caleb Love, the No. 2 point guard in the country, is poised to assume Anthony's role as the primary playmaker.