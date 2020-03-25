Washington State Safety Bryce Beekman Dies at Age 22

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

Washington State safety Bryce Beekman (26) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Colorado in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak/Associated Press

Washington State safety Bryce Beekman has died.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg confirmed the news with police in Pullman, Washington, on Wednesday.

According to the Spokesman-Review's Theo Lawson, authorities have yet to release further details regarding Beekman's death.

Braulio Perez of 247Sports shared a comment from Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth: "There aren't a lot of details I can provide at this time, but I can confirm the death of Bryce Beekman. Any further details will be released by the Whitman County Coroner's Office."

Lawson noted Beekman, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, headed back to his home state for spring break. He shared a photo with his younger brother, Reece, after Reece won his fourth straight basketball title for Scotlandville Magnet High School.

The 22-year-old started in 13 games as a redshirt junior in his first season at Washington State. He finished fifth on the team in tackles (60) and had an interception in the Cougars' 54-53 win over Oregon State on Nov. 23.

Beekman enrolled at Washington State after attending Arizona Western Junior College in Yuma, Arizona.

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun told reporters last Saturday that spring football practice was delayed indefinitely and may not resume until June or July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

