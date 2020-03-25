Janoris Jenkins, Saints Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $16.75M Contract Extension

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and cornerback Janoris Jenkins reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday on a two-year, $16.75 million contract extension.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal will be added to the remaining season on his previous deal, bringing the total three-year value to $27 million with $10.2 million guaranteed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

