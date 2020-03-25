WWE WrestleMania 2020 Rumors: Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler Still Planned for PPV

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The planned WrestleMania 36 match between Otis and Dolph Ziggler is reportedly still scheduled to take place April 4 or April 5.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), much of the WrestleMania card has undergone changes, but Otis vs. Ziggler hasn't been pulled despite the fact that it hasn't yet been announced.

After WWE furthered the feud between Otis and Ziggler on last week's episode of SmackDown, it seems likely the match will be made official either this week or next week.

The rivalry between Otis and Ziggler for Mandy Rose's affection has played out on SmackDown over the past couple of months and has been among the best-built storylines in the company.

It started with Otis being smitten with Rose and doing whatever he could to help her, including preventing her from getting eliminated from the Royal Rumble. Eventually, Otis asked Mandy out on a date, and she agreed to go out with him on Valentine's Day.

When Otis was late, however, Ziggler showed up and sat down with Mandy, which led to a romantic relationship, much to the devastation of Otis.

Ziggler continued to get the better of Otis in subsequent weeks, including eliminating him from a gauntlet match and tossing him through the pod during the Elimination Chamber match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Otis and Tucker faced The Miz and John Morrison in a non-title match. A win for Heavy Machinery likely would have earned them a title shot at WrestleMania, but Ziggler saw to it that it didn't happen.

After getting taunted by Dolph, Otis finally snapped and attacked him before unloading on The Miz and Morrison with a steel chair.

Given Otis' actions on SmackDown and the fact that his feud with Ziggler has been a featured part of SmackDown for weeks, their issues undoubtedly have to be resolved on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If a singles match between Otis and Ziggler happens, it will be the first WrestleMania one-on-one match in each of their careers. That doesn't come as a surprise for Otis since he hasn't been around for long and is a tag team guy, but Ziggler has been in WWE for well over a decade.

It can be argued that Ziggler hasn't always gotten his just due, but if he gets the opportunity to shine on the biggest card of the year, he could ensure that his match with Otis is one of the most memorable parts of the event.

