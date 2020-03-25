Karl-Anthony Towns Says Mother in Coma, Urges People to Take COVID-19 Seriously

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns posted an emotional message on his Instagram page urging people to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously after both of his parents fell ill.

He revealed his mother Jacqueline Cruz is on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma, while his father Karl Towns is in mandated quarantine at his house after being released from the hospital.

"My mother is the strongest woman I know," Towns said. "I know she'll beat this. And we're gonna rejoice when she does."

The 24-year-old's video also featured the accompanying message:

"WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTION.

"Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time."

As of Tuesday, the World Health Organization confirmed there have been more than 375,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide.