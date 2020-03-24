Columbia Grad Transfer Patrick Tape Commits to Duke; Averaged 11.3 PPG Last Year

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Patrick Tape was an unranked prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina when he committed to Columbia out of high school. After proving himself in the Ivy League, he's heading back to his home state to finish his college career with Duke:

The senior forward announced his decision to transfer on Tuesday night, netting coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils a 6'10" big man who averaged 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and shot 66.7 percent from the field during the 2018-19 season.

