Columbia Grad Transfer Patrick Tape Commits to Duke; Averaged 11.3 PPG Last Year

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 25, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Chris Lewis #0 of the Harvard Crimson is defended by Patrick Tape #3 of the Columbia Lions at Frances S. Levien Gymnasium on March 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Patrick Tape was an unranked prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina when he committed to Columbia out of high school. After proving himself in the Ivy League, he's heading back to his home state to finish his college career with Duke: 

The senior forward announced his decision to transfer on Tuesday night, netting coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils a 6'10" big man who averaged 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and shot 66.7 percent from the field during the 2018-19 season. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cole Anthony Delaying Decision

    UNC guard and potential lottery pick says he will delay NBA draft decision while world deals with the coronavirus

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Cole Anthony Delaying Decision

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Duke 2019-20 Player Review: Joey Baker

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Duke 2019-20 Player Review: Joey Baker

    The Chronicle
    via The Chronicle

    Duke basketball recruiting for next season needs to stop

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Duke basketball recruiting for next season needs to stop

    Ball Durham
    via Ball Durham

    MSU's Xavier Tillman Sr. Going Pro

    Spartans forward and Big Ten DPOY will forgo senior year to enter 2020 NBA draft

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    MSU's Xavier Tillman Sr. Going Pro

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report