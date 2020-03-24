Patriots News: LB Shilique Calhoun Agrees to New Contract in Free Agency

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed linebacker Shilique Calhoun, who spent three years with the Oakland Raiders before signing with the Pats as a free agent before the 2019 season.

Contract terms were not disclosed for the 28-year-old, who had nine tackles, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 15 games (one start) for New England last season. Per Pro Football Focus, Calhoun also amassed a career-high 16 pressures.

Before his time in New England, Calhoun accumulated 29 tackles and seven quarterback hits over 26 games from 2016-18 for the Raiders.

The former Michigan State Spartan primarily played on special teams, where he took part in 52 percent of the Pats' snaps, per Pro Football Reference. That ranked fifth-most on the team. The 6'4", 260-pounder played in 26 percent of New England's defensive snaps.

The Patriots' special teams and defense largely carried the team to a 12-4 record and AFC East title. Rick Gosselin of Sports Illustrated ranked the Pats third on his annual list of all 32 teams' special teams units. The defense allowed the fewest points per game in the league.

Behind Calhoun and a host of other returnees, New England hopes to continue those trends into 2020.