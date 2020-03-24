FSU's Jashaun Corbin Eligible to Play in 2020 After Transferring from Texas A&M

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin will be eligible to play in the 2020 season after transferring to the Seminoles from Texas A&M in December the school announced Tuesday.

"We are grateful to the NCAA for this decision and to Texas A&M for supporting this process," head coach Mike Norvell said. "We're excited for Jashaun and the opportunity he's going to have to impact this program on and off the field."

The redshirt sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining.

"Thank you to everyone in compliance for working on my behalf and to my coaches for their support throughout this process," Corbin said. "I also want to say thank you to Texas A&M for making this possible. I'm looking forward to being a big contributor to the team this upcoming season."

In two seasons and 14 games, Corbin has rushed for 483 yards and two touchdowns. He was Trayveon Williams' backup in the 2018 season and came into 2019 as the team's starter before a hamstring injury ended his season after just two games.

Corbin had originally committed to Florida State but decommitted after Jimbo Fisher took the Texas A&M job. He was ranked as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings and considered the No. 8 all-purpose running back, No. 49 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 261 recruit overall in the Class of 2018.

As for how he'll help Florida State going forward, Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports.com noted that Corbin is a "reliable change-of-pace back and a dynamic returner on special teams."

He added that while "it remains to be seen whether he has the elite physical tools to be a true difference-maker," Corbin has intriguing upside and "based on how Norvell likes to use his backs, Corbin will assuredly be an invaluable asset as a runner, receiver and returner."