NBA, NBPA Donate $2M Toward Coronavirus Relief as Part of $50M Commitment

NBA, NBPA Donate $2M Toward Coronavirus Relief as Part of $50M CommitmentMarch 24, 2020
The NBA and NBPA pledged $2 million of their $50 million commitment toward coronavirus relief Tuesday.
NBA @NBA
As part of the #NBATogether $50 million commitment, the NBA and @theNBPA are contributing $2 million to support ongoing coronavirus relief efforts globally and locally. @WHO, @CrisisTextLine, @DirectRelief & @nokidhungry Learn More: https://t.co/DCFkpY4Ojp #ActsofCaring https://t.co/HNWVv4O6QT
A joint announcement earmarked $1 million for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, Direct Relief, Share Our Strength and other charities. The statement says funds will go toward aiding "relief efforts globally and locally."
The NBA announced the "NBA Together" campaign last week, which looks to pledge $50 million to aid those affected by the coronavirus.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
