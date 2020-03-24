NBA, NBPA Donate $2M Toward Coronavirus Relief as Part of $50M Commitment

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA and NBPA pledged $2 million of their $50 million commitment toward coronavirus relief Tuesday.

A joint announcement earmarked $1 million for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, Direct Relief, Share Our Strength and other charities. The statement says funds will go toward aiding "relief efforts globally and locally."

The NBA announced the "NBA Together" campaign last week, which looks to pledge $50 million to aid those affected by the coronavirus. 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Embiid to Help Relief Efforts 🙏

    Sixers star pledging $500K and will also support employees who are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid to Help Relief Efforts 🙏

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    There's a New Zion in NOLA 🐧

    Aquarium names baby penguin after Pelicans rookie, and there are pictures (@AudubonNature)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    There's a New Zion in NOLA 🐧

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Haliburton Entering NBA Draft

    Iowa State guard and @Jonwass' No. 11 overall prospect is declaring for the draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Haliburton Entering NBA Draft

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Devin Booker Charity Stream 🎮

    Suns star is playing Call of Duty for COVID-19 relief. Open to watch the Twitch stream ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Devin Booker Charity Stream 🎮

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv