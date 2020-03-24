Rusev Pledges $20K to Assist WWE Employees Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

WWE star Rusev announced on Tuesday that he will donate $20,000 "to any of my WWE extended family" who are impacted financially by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the company has moved its live shows to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. That includes WrestleMania 36, which was slated to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Wrestlenomics projected WWE might have earned $22 million from the event between merchandise revenue and the live gate from WrestleMania 36 and the surrounding shows that were canceled.

A smaller production likely means fewer people are required to be on hand behind the scenes as well. In the case of WrestleMania, ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported "only essential personnel" will be permitted when WWE is filming for the show.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (via Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio were also pulled from the pay-per-view so they can enter self-quarantine.