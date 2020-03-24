Tom Brady's No. 12 Jersey Promoted by Buccaneers Ahead of Uniform Reveal

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady doesn't yet have a jersey number on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' official roster page, but that hasn't stopped the team from cashing in on his arrival.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra noted the Bucs are already selling Brady jerseys with his iconic No. 12 from his 20 years with the New England Patriots:

That uniform number currently belongs to Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks he'd be willing to hand No. 12 over to Brady, given his legendary status in the league:

The blank template for Brady's jersey also reflects the Buccaneers' impending design change.

Uni Watch's Paul Lukas reported the franchise doing a bit of a rebrand and ditching the look it has used since 2014. Lukas mocked up the new uniforms, which strongly resemble the ones Tampa Bay wore during its successful run from the late 1990s through the early 2000s.

According to Lukas, there won't be any room for the orange creamsicles, which will be disappointing for many fans.

But that's unlikely to stop Brady jerseys from flying off the shelves.