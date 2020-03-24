Tom Brady's No. 12 Jersey Promoted by Buccaneers Ahead of Uniform Reveal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new football journey.” The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced his decision Friday, March 20, 2020, in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady doesn't yet have a jersey number on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' official roster page, but that hasn't stopped the team from cashing in on his arrival.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra noted the Bucs are already selling Brady jerseys with his iconic No. 12 from his 20 years with the New England Patriots:

That uniform number currently belongs to Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks he'd be willing to hand No. 12 over to Brady, given his legendary status in the league:

The blank template for Brady's jersey also reflects the Buccaneers' impending design change. 

Uni Watch's Paul Lukas reported the franchise doing a bit of a rebrand and ditching the look it has used since 2014. Lukas mocked up the new uniforms, which strongly resemble the ones Tampa Bay wore during its successful run from the late 1990s through the early 2000s.

According to Lukas, there won't be any room for the orange creamsicles, which will be disappointing for many fans.

But that's unlikely to stop Brady jerseys from flying off the shelves.

Video Play Button

Related

    Joe Buck Is Commentating Fans' Twitter Videos

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Buck Is Commentating Fans' Twitter Videos

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Tom Brady: Bruce Arians’ Offense Is Great for a Quarterback

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Tom Brady: Bruce Arians’ Offense Is Great for a Quarterback

    ProFootballTalk
    via ProFootballTalk

    Why the Broncos May Be a Sleeping Giant

    Denver's strong offseason shouldn't go unnoticed, says @GDavenport

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why the Broncos May Be a Sleeping Giant

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report