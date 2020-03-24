Report: 76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin 'Outraged' and 'Upset' over Pay Cuts

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin wasn't pleased with how the organization that operates the team is handling the NBA season's current suspension. 

Full-time employees for the 76ers and New Jersey Devils were initially required to take a 20 percent reduction in salaries and move to a four day work week via Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The 76ers have since decided to change their plans on reducing salaries, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided a breakdown of Rubin's reaction:

Both the NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended for an indefinite amount of time.

Wojnarowski previously noted the possible blowback of these moves:

Sixers star Joel Embiid said he was committed to helping those employees whose salaries were set to be cut, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Video Play Button

Several NBA teams have ensured part-time employees have continued getting paid through the league's absence, beginning with Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks. 

Players like Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin have also donated money to help employees at their arenas.

