Watch Joe Buck Commentate Fans' Twitter Videos During Sports Hiatus

When you're the lead play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports at a time when sports are on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, a logical solution in 2020 is turning to Twitter for help to keep your skills sharp. 

Joe Buck sent out a request Sunday, pledging to record himself providing play-by-play of fans doing day-to-day activities during this time of social distancing. 

As an example, the first video Buck posted featured his wife, Michelle, and their son Wyatt:

Buck began posting a series of play-by-play calls from fans, including videos featuring Lenny, co-host of The Mina Kimes Show, and an alternate-world version of Tom Brady in which he runs like Lamar Jackson:

In addition to the obvious entertainment value, Buck turned this into a benefit by asking people who he made videos for to donate to a charity during this quarantine period. 

Buck also got a chance to brush up on some events he doesn't typically call. He has a long history of working NFL and MLB games, but the 50-year-old can now add darts to his resume. 

